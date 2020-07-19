Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Pacers Will Have to be More Careful Than the Spinners or Batsmen for Making Comeback: Irfan Pathan

While the boards across the world are contemplating return to cricket, the major concern will be fitness of fast bowlers and their injury management. Raising the same concern, former India bowler Irfan Pathan says that fast bowlers will need 4-6 weeks to get back in rhythm.

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
Pacers Will Have to be More Careful Than the Spinners or Batsmen for Making Comeback: Irfan Pathan

While the boards across the world are contemplating return to cricket, the major concern will be fitness of fast bowlers and their injury management. Raising the same concern, former India bowler Irfan Pathan says that fast bowlers will need 4-6 weeks to get back in rhythm.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Pathan said, “To be honest, I am really worried about the fast bowlers. Going forward, they might need 4-6 weeks to get going themselves.

ALSO READ | Irfan Pathan Says Bowlers Must Hit the Seam to Counter No Saliva Rule Amid Coronavirus

"It’s a tough job and if you are bowling 140-150 kmph, running about 25 yards to bowl one ball at a time and then keep bowling for a few overs.

"Your body gets stiff, injury management will be key as well because I think for any fast bowler to get back into the rhythm, it takes at least 4-6 weeks, so I think fast bowlers will have to be a little more careful than the spinners or the batsmen.”

ALSO READ | Being a Keyboard Warrior on Social Media, Spreading Hate is not Nationalism: Irfan Pathan

Pathan, had earlier commented on the bowling of English bowlers in first Test between England and West Indies. "After watching Mark Wood and Jofra Archer bowl on the fifth day under bright sunshine, feels that for sometime, bowlers should forget about getting reverse with the old ball".

"Since saliva is thicker, it affects reverse swing more than conventional swing which requires sweat for shining the ball. Till the pandemic is there and the rule stays, the bowlers will have it a bit tougher than usual," Pathan said.

