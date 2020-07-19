Pacers Will Have to be More Careful Than the Spinners or Batsmen for Making Comeback: Irfan Pathan
While the boards across the world are contemplating return to cricket, the major concern will be fitness of fast bowlers and their injury management. Raising the same concern, former India bowler Irfan Pathan says that fast bowlers will need 4-6 weeks to get back in rhythm.
