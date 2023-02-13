'Packing Bags and Going to UP': Homecoming for Deepti Sharma as UP Warriorz Snap up Star for 2.6 Crore Rupees

Lucknow-based UP Warriorz bagged the services of Indian allrounder Deepti Sharma at the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction in Mumbai on the 13th of February.

Sharma was tipped to be a big-money signing ahead of the first-of-its-kind auction for the WPL following her displays for the national team with the bat and the ball, and she did not end up being disappointed as Capri Global owned UP Warriorz shelled out a massive 2.6 Crore Rupees.

One fan posted on Twitter that “Deepti Sharma at 2.6 Crores is Still The Best Buy of The Auction and My Favourite Franchise UP Warriorz Bought Indian All-Rounder Like Ravindra Jadeja ."

Deepti Sharma at 2.6 Crores is Still The Best Buy of The Auction and My Favourite Franchise UP Warriorz Bought 💛 Indian All-Rounder Like Ravindra Jadeja . pic.twitter.com/ELwMB7lBev— Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) February 13, 2023

One fan took to the micro-blogging website to post “Packing bags nd going to UP.. Tata.. #WPLAuction #DeeptiSharma"

UP Warriorz stocked their ranks with some brilliant all rounders and it caught the attention of the Twitterati as one fan posted “Sorted all rounder in Deepti_Sharma Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Ecclestone Good going @UPWarriorz"

Sorted all rounder in Deepti_Sharma Tahlia McGrath and Sophie EcclestoneGood going @UPWarriorz ❤️❤️— Vishad (@17Bageera) February 13, 2023

Another post read “Ecclestone,Deepti Sharma and Tahlia McGrath together. UP are clearly nailing this so far."

Ecclestone,Deepti Sharma and Tahlia McGrath together.UP are clearly nailing this so far.#WPLAuction — Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) February 13, 2023

A fan registered a cheeky tweet that read “I want all England players to go to UP Warriorz so Deepti Sharma can teach them about “spirit of the game", referring to Deepti’s famous Mankad dismissal of Englishwomen Charlie Dean in an international game.

I want all England players to go to UP Warriorz so Deepti Sharma can teach them about “spirit of the game" #wplauction— Rachana Ramchand (@thethingygirl) February 13, 2023

The allrounder is originally from UP and she would be thrilled by the fact that the side from her home state came calling.

