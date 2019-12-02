Padikkal, Sai Kishore and Other Impressive Performers in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Karnataka became the first team to hold both the Indian domestic List A and T20 titles when they pipped Tamil Nadu in a thrilling final to defend the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday (December 1).
Batting first, Karnataka posted 180/5 in the allotted 20 overs with useful contributions from Pandey, Rohan Kadam (35), Devdutt Padikkal (32) and K.L. Rahul (22).
Karnataka bowlers then produced a fine display of death bowling to restrict Tamil Nadu to 179/6 in their 20 overs.
The trophy win sees Karnataka’s stock in white-ball cricket rise considerably but their players weren’t the only ones who did well during the course of the tournament.
Here’s a look at the five players who impressed the most in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Devdutt Padikkal – The 19-year old had starred with the bat during Karnataka’s victorious Vijay Hazare campaign, top-scoring with the bat. He finished atop the run-scoring charts during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as well, getting one century and five half-centuries.
His 580 runs were key in Karnataka retaining the trophy. His lone century came against Andhra Pradesh during a group match and he scored an important half-century during the semi-final as well, meaning his stock has grown considerably this domestic season.
R Sai Kishore – Tamil Nadu might have lost out closely in the final but the emergence of R Sai Kishore was a positive for the side. The 20-year old finished atop the wicket-taking charts in the tournament, taking 20 wickets in the 12 matches he played.
His best showing came against Tripura which he ended with figures of 4/6 and the left-arm orthodox bowler was regularly among the wickets in matches that followed. Surprisingly he bowled only the one over in the final but he will be one to watch out for in the future.
Harshal Patel – Patel is someone who was primarily seen as a bowler but he played an excellent all-round role for Haryana in this year’s tournament. He was the fourth-highest run-scorer and the third-highest wicket-taker, meaning he excelled in his role.
The 29-year old’s primary job with the bat was to get the team off to good starts and he was one of the lead pacers as well, a tough job in any circumstances but one he pulled off with aplomb. His best showing came against Meghalaya, where he scored 82 and notched figures of 3-22.
Ruturaj Gaekwad – Another young batsman making plenty of noise in the domestic circuit, Gaekwad was the second-highest run-scorer despite his side Maharashtra not making it through to the semi-finals, such was his consistency during the group stages.
He scored three half-centuries in 11 games he played, with two of those being scores above the 80-run mark; he got 81 against Arunachal Pradesh and 82* against Himachal Pradesh. More such performances in the future will only enhance his reputation.
Shreyas Gopal – Gopal’s effectiveness in the shortest format of the game has been well established thanks to some standout performances during the 2019 IPL but he continued to showcase his T20 credentials with some fine performances for champions Karnataka.
He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, finishing with 19 wickets – one short of Sai Kishore’s haul. His best showing came against Services where he took 5-19 but he was regularly among the wickets throughout the tournament.
