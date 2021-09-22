PAHK vs DLSW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021 between PAHK vs DLSW, September 22, 11:00 AM IST

PAHK vs DLSW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021 between Pakistan Association of Hong Kong and Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: Pakistan Association of Hong Kong will exchange hostilities with Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Clubin the seventh match of the ongoing Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021, on Wednesday, September 22. The exciting game will be hosted at the Mission Road Ground in Hong Kong and starts at 11:00 AM IST.

Pakistan Association are enduring a tough time in the tournament, as they are yet to register a win after two games in the tournament. They are currently rooted to the bottom of the table and will look to win this match and open their account in this season. Meanwhile, Diasqua Little Sai Wan have a win and a loss each after two games played so far and are in the fourth position in the standings.

This is an important match for both sides and it is very much necessary for the outfits to come up with some wonderful displays to fetch crucial two points from this fixture.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Association of Hong Kong and Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

PAHK vs DLSW Telecast

The Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

PAHK vs DLSW Live Streaming

Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021 can be live-streamed on Fancode.

PAHK vs DLSW Match Details

The seventh match of the Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021 will be played between Pakistan Association of Hong Kong and Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club at the Mission Road Ground in Hong Kong on Wednesday, September 22, at 11:00 AM IST.

PAHK vs DLSW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ehsan Khan

Vice-Captain: Hassan Khan Mohammad

Suggested Playing XI for PAHK vs DLSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ali

Batters: Manjinder Singh, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Mehran Zeb

All-rounders: Hassan Khan Mohammad, Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Khan

Bowlers: Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Huzafah, Tanveer Ahmed

PAHK vs DLSW Probable XIs:

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Hamed Khan, Manjinder Singh, Zeeshan Ali, Tanwir Afzal (C), Rawaid Etesham, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Aliyaan Zahir, Hafeez Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Ali Naeem, Mohammad Huzafah

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: Mohammad Ibraheem, Ehsan Ayaz, Upul Rupasinghe, Ehsan Khan (C), Nathan Kelaart, Mehran Zeb, Munir Dar, Tanveer Ahmed, Dhananjay Rao, Bilal Akhtar, Mohsin Khan

