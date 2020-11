PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Predictions, Hong Kong T20 Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Best Picks / PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Captain / PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong will be eyeing to further strengthen their winning streak in their upcoming game on Sunday, November 1. The Hong Kong T20 Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club will be played at the Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap. In their last match, PAHK defeated United Services Recreation Club by 5 wickets. The Hong Kong T20 Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club will kick off at 11:30 AM IST.

PAHK vs HKCC Hong Kong T20 Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club: Team News

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong’s Aliyaan Zahir, Ehsan Nawaz, Mudassar Hussain, Manjinder Singh, Hamed Khan will be missing the match. On the other hand, Hong Kong Cricket Club’s Nizakat Khan, Alex Nash, Jack Metters, Adil Mehmood, Elliot Andrews, Rahul Sharma, and Asad Nawaz Khan are out of contention for the upcoming away fixture.

PAHK vs HKCC Hong Kong T20 Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club Playing XI: Live Score

PAHK vs HKCC Hong Kong T20 Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club: Match Details

November 1 - 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap

PAHK vs HKCC Hong Kong T20 dream 11 team Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club:

PAHK vs HKCC Hong Kong T20 dream 11 prediction Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club captain: Yasim Murtaza

PAHK vs HKCC Hong Kong T20 dream 11 prediction Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club vice-captain: Martin Versfeld

PAHK vs HKCC Hong Kong T20 dream 11 prediction Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club wicket keeper: Zeeshan Ali

PAHK vs HKCC Hong Kong T20 dream 11 prediction Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club batsmen: Arbaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee

PAHK vs HKCC Hong Kong T20 dream 11 prediction Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club all-rounders: Kinchit Shah, Luke Jones, Yasim Murtaza

PAHK vs HKCC Hong Kong T20 dream 11 prediction Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs the Hong Kong Cricket Club bowlers: Tanwir Afzal, Martin Versfeld, Elliot Scrivener, Luke Jones

PAHK vs HKCC Hong Kong T20, Pakistan Association of Hong Kong playing 11 against Hong Kong Cricket Club: Ali Naeem, Arbaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Daniyal Bukhari, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Tanwir Afzal, Hassan Khan Muhammad, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Zeeshan Ali

PAHK vs HKCC Hong Kong T20, Hong Kong Cricket Club playing 11 against Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Rory Caines, Adit Gorawara (wk), Ninad Shah, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Charlie Wallis, Luke Jones, Elliot Scrivener (c), Martin Versfeld, Ryan Buckley.