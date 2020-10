PAHK vs USRC Dream11 Predictions, Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PAHK vs USRC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PAHK vs USRC Dream11 Best Picks / PAHK vs USRC Dream11 Captain / PAHK vs USRC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

While Hong Kong Cricket Club will be up against Kowloon Cricket Club in match 3 of the Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 at 11.30am, another match at the same time and different value is scheduled up for Sunday morning.| The Hong Kong T20 Match 4 between Pakistan Association of Hong Kong and United Services Recreation Club will take place at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, Mong Kok.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The Pakistan Association of Hong Kong have star players like Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Rawaid-Etesham and Daniyal Bukhari, United Services Recreation will also have expert cricketers like Ahsan Abbasi, Shekawat Ali, Zakir Hayat, Imran Arif and Akbar Khan. Both the teams will be aiming for a victory.

PAHK vs USRC Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club match on the FanCode App.

PAHK vs USRC Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club Playing XI: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

PAHK vs USRC Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club: Match Details

October 25 – 11.30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, Mong Kok

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, PAHK vs USRC Dream11 team for Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 PAHK vs USRC Dream11 prediction for Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club captain: Tanwir Afzal

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 PAHK vs USRC Dream11 prediction for Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club vice-captain: Babar Hayat

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 PAHK vs USRC Dream11 prediction for Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club wicket keeper: Shahid Wasif

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 PAHK vs USRC Dream11 prediction for Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club batsmen: Shekawat Ali, Ahsan Abbasi, Babar Hayat, Daniyal Bukhari

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 PAHK vs USRC Dream11 prediction for Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club all-rounders: Tanwir Afzal, Yasim Murtaza, Imran Arif

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 PAHK vs USRC Dream11 prediction for Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club bowlers: Muhammad Ehsan, Shan Raja, Ehsan Nawaz

PAHK vs USRC Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Pakistan Association of Hong Kong playing 11 against United Services Recreation: Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Rawaid-Etesham, Daniyal Bukhari, Mohammad Sajjad, Tanwir Afzal, Yasim Murtaza, Ali Naeem, Nasrulla Rana, Manjinder Singh, Ehsan Nawaz

PAHK vs USRC Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, United Services Recreation playing 11 against Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Shahid Wasif, Ahsan Abbasi, Shekawat Ali, Muhammad Awais-SR, Zakir Hayat, Imran Arif, Akbar Khan, Harcharan Preet Singh, Muhammad Ehsan, Shan Raja, Sheryar Khan