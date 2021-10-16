PAHK vs USRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Hong Kong Premier League One-Day 2021 Match, October 17, 06:30 AM IST

PAHK vs USRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Hong Kong Premier League One-Day 2021 between Pakistan Association of Hong Kong and United Services Recreation Club: In the fifth match of the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day 2021, we have the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong facing United Services Recreation Club. The much-anticipated game will be hosted at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kong on October 17, Sunday. Both the teams will be playing against each other for the first time in the 50-over tournament.

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong are coming into the Sunday gameafter their first match against Hong Kongs Cricket Club was washed out due to rain. Things didn’t go as per the plan for PAHK in the recently-concluded T20 tournament as they finished at the bottom in the points table. Thus, the team will be desperate to change their fortunes in the 50-over league.

United Services Recreation Club also failed to make a mark in the 20-over competition. The franchise secured victory in just one out of four league matches to finish at the second-last place. Just like the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong, USRC will also be eyeing a comeback in the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day 2021.

Ahead of the match between the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong and United Services Recreation Club; here is everything you need to know:

PAHK vs USRC Telecast

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

PAHK vs USRC Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PAHK vs USRC Match Details

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs United Services Recreation Club match will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kong on October 17, Sunday at 06:30 AM IST.

PAHK vs USRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Imran Arif

Vice-Captain- Hafeez Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PAHK vs USRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zeeshan Ali

Batters: Hamed Khan, Hafeez Khan, Waqas Khan

All-rounders: Hassan Khan Mohammad, Tanwir Afzalb, Imran Arif

Bowlers: Mohammad Waheed, Ali Naeem, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Sheryar Khan

PAHK vs USRC Probable XIs:

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Rawaid Etesham, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Hamed Khan, Manjinder Singh, Zeeshan Ali, Tanwir Afzal, Aliyaan Zahir, Hafeez Khan, Mohammad Huzafah, Mohammad Waheed, Ali Naeem

United Services Recreation Club: Shahid Wasif, Umar Muhammad, Waqas Khan, Skhawat Ali, Zakir Hayat, Sheryar Khan, Ehsan Muhammad, Ali Mohammed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Aryan Muhammad, Imran Arif

