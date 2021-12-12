'Pain I Took For Playing For Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar Takes Injections as His Knee Operation Delayed by 2 Months | WATCH

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar shared a video on social media where he is seen taking some painkillers injection in his knee as his operation has been delayed by 2 months. Akhtar was one of the fastest bowlers during his playing days but his career was cut short due to several injuries. He was fondly known as ‘Rawalpindi Express’ as he trouble batters across the globe with his raw pace.

Akhtar uploaded a video where he is getting injected and he said it is the pain which he took for playing cricket for his nation.

“The pain I took for playing for Pakistan. But I’d do it all over again if given another chance. Since there’s a two-month delay in my operation, this is what I had to resort to,” tweeted Shoaib Akhtar.

A couple of years ago, he had a knee reconstruction surgery and now, he is set to go under the knife once again.

Earlier, last month, the former cricketer took to Twitter and confirmed the development by sharing a picture of himself following what looked like a session of physical activity.

“My running days are over as am leaving for total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon,” the 46-year-old tweeted. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ also posted the same on his Instagram account.

Recently, Akhtar was embroiled in a controversy when he walked out of a TV programme and resigned from his job as a cricket analyst after being told to leave the set by the host of the show at state-owned PTV. Akhtar, 46, said he had been treated badly and insulted on air by the host in the post-match show following Pakistan’s five-wicket win over New Zealand in 2021 T20 the World Cup.

Akhtar, who played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs, got up, took off his microphone and left. Host Nauman Niaz didn’t attempt to call him back and showed no reaction at all and carried on with the show as normal.

Later the channel has decided that the duo will not be allowed to take part in any program aired by them until the completion of an inquiry.

