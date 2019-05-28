Paine Shows Off Basketball Skills by Nailing Half-Court Shot

Loading...
Paine, who took over the reins of the side after Steve Smith & David Warner were handed year-long bans as a fallout of the ball-tampering scandal, nailed a particularly hard skill on the basketball court.
Asked to attempt a half-court shot, Paine managed to get the ball into the basket on his first attempt, displaying a bit of skill that even most pros would be proud of.
Relive the magic of Tim Paine's half-court shot from yesterday's game against the Jets. SWISH! @tdpaine36 #SalsNBL pic.twitter.com/9uHPiOqOGl
— Southern Huskies (@SouthernHuskies) May 27, 2019
Australia, who won the World Cup in 2015, are among the favourites to win it again after a sudden resurgence in ODI cricket.
After losing a three-match ODI series at home against India 2-1, they pulled off a spectacular turnaround when they toured India, coming from 2-0 down to win the five-match ODI series 3-2.
They then went on to whitewash Pakistan 5-0 in UAE and have won both their warm-up games against England and Sri Lanka ahead of the tournament.
The Aaron Finch-led side will begin their quest to retain their title when they take on Afghanistan on Saturday (June 1).
First Published: May 28, 2019, 3:56 PM IST