Paine Shows Off Basketball Skills by Nailing Half-Court Shot

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 28, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
Source: Twitter

As the Australian cricket ODI team gear up for the ICC World Cup 2019, Test skipper Tim Paine – who isn’t a part of the limited overs sides – was busy showing off his basketball skills.

Paine, who took over the reins of the side after Steve Smith & David Warner were handed year-long bans as a fallout of the ball-tampering scandal, nailed a particularly hard skill on the basketball court.

Asked to attempt a half-court shot, Paine managed to get the ball into the basket on his first attempt, displaying a bit of skill that even most pros would be proud of.



Australia, who won the World Cup in 2015, are among the favourites to win it again after a sudden resurgence in ODI cricket.

After losing a three-match ODI series at home against India 2-1, they pulled off a spectacular turnaround when they toured India, coming from 2-0 down to win the five-match ODI series 3-2.

They then went on to whitewash Pakistan 5-0 in UAE and have won both their warm-up games against England and Sri Lanka ahead of the tournament.

The Aaron Finch-led side will begin their quest to retain their title when they take on Afghanistan on Saturday (June 1).
Aaron FinchAustralia cricket teamDavid WarnerOff The Fieldsteve smithTim Paine
First Published: May 28, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
