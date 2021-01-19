Paine Wants To Keep Leading Australia Despite Loss To India

- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 4th Test - 15 - 19 Jan, 2021Match Ended369/10(115.2) RR 3.2294/10(75.5) RR 3.88
AUS
IND336/10(111.4) RR 3.01329/7(97.0) RR 3.39
India beat Australia by 3 wickets
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Paine Wants To Keep Leading Australia Despite Loss To India
Tim Paine knows what is coming his way after becoming the first Australian captain to lose a test match at the Gabba since 1988, and somehow losing another test series to India on home soil.
- Associated Press
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 6:39 PM IST
BRISBANE, Australia: Tim Paine knows what is coming his way after becoming the first Australian captain to lose a test match at the Gabba since 1988, and somehow losing another test series to India on home soil.
The first time, in 2018-19, it was not long after he’d been elevated to lead the national team in a re-building phase after a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that resulted in then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner being banned for 12 months.
Virat Kohli’s squad won that series 2-1 to claim India’s first test series win on Australian soil.
This time Australia had the settled combination the top-rated bowling attack in test cricket, Smith and Warner back and India was missing a team full of regular starters because of injuries and Kohli’s unavailability for three-quarters of the series. And yet India won 2-1, again.
Somehow, India found a way to rebound from one of its worst batting collapses all out for 36 in an eight-wicket loss at Adelaide in the first test last month to win the second test in Melbourne and get the emotional better of a drawn third test in Sydney.
When all it needed was a draw in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane’s injury-plagued India squad never had any intention other than to produce an upset win in the fourth and final test at the Gabba.
They did it with three overs, three wickets and only minutes to spare.
Im going to cop heaps of flak, I know that, Paine said Tuesday in the wake of Indias remarkable three-wicket win. Ive been absolutely belted by (critics) for about seven days.
Australia was in a strong position to win the third test last week but was unable to take eight wickets on the last day as India’s batting lineup dug in. The Australian fielders put down regulation catches Paine was responsible for three of those in Sydney. And he was widely criticized for losing his cool and verbally attacking Ravichandran Ashwin as the India allrounder was batting to salvage a draw.
Paine, who’d considered giving up professional cricket not long before his test recall in 2017, was considered a calming influence when he first took over the test captaincy at a tumultuous time for the team in March 2018. He’d played his first four tests in 2010, then spent seven years out of the team in which he’d learned a lot about patience and resilience. He was firm but fair. Cool and composed.
Those traits abandoned him late in this series, and pundits picked up on it.
Thats par for the course for this job. Theres people out there whore paid to critique the game, and critique my performance as a player and a captain, he said. Im totally fine with that. Im very honest with myself. I know when I make mistakes.
This has been slightly different for me the last two weeks with lots of criticism coming my way (but) youve got to have thick skin.
He’s won 11, lost eight and drawn four of his 23 tests as captain.
Paine said his focus now is on winning Australia’s next test series against South Africa likely to be in March and on the team’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in England later in the year.
Still looking forward to going to South Africa … we had a goal to make this test championship final and I think thats still achievable,” the 36-year-old wicketkeeper said. Weve got some unfinished business … I intend to finish that.
____
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking