Paine's Leadership Has Been First-class This Summer: Haddin

However, Australia's performances in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka have somehow come as a soothing relief. They won the first Test at the Gabba by an innings and 40 runs, then piled on the misery in the second Test as well and now are standing on the cusp of a series whitewash.
In troubled times, it has been the leadership of Tim Paine that has come under scrutiny but Brad Haddin, the former gloveman and Australia’s current fielding coach, said the way the captain has handled himself and the team despite the limitations has been "first-class".
"His leadership has been first class with the way he has handled himself around the group, where he has been really clear on the identity of the Australian cricket team and what are the standards and behaviours expected of the guys at this level," Haddin said.
"From a performance point of view, I said to him the other day after Brisbane, ‘you moved as well as I’ve ever seen you move’. That’s a huge statement because since he has come back into the Test team his performance all-round, and especially with the gloves, has been outstanding."
Paine's career looked all but done after a spate of injuries kept him out of the team for long. He was all set to take up a job with cricket apparel manufacturer Kookaburra before the selectors came calling right before the Ashes 2017-18 to infuse a fresh lease of life in the 34-year-old's career.
However, it has been anything but smooth sailing for Paine since. He was soon thrust into the leadership role after Smith and Warner were banned. The manner in which he has captained the team without much previous leadership experience has pleased Haddin the most.
"It’s hard to captain as a keeper, I found it quite hard to do. Talking to other past keepers, it is a tough job to do but I think Tim has handled his performance and the way he has led with high class.
"It’s been great to sit back and have some small part in watching him develop over the past few years. He’s had a horrible run with injuries and this is just reward for persistence and never giving up."
Paine has had a horror run with injuries. He broke his right index finger in the Australian Cricketers' Association "All-Stars" T20 game in 2010 and has since seen a plate inserted, the finger break again and the plates come loose plenty of times.
There have been a total of five operations on his finger and for the last two of them bone was taken first from Paine's wrist and then from his hip in order to help the finger be together.
"It’s a great lesson for anyone playing the game. I know one thing he is big on is turning up every day to get better and better. Who knows what’ll happen, who knows what’s in front of you?," said Haddin.
"He’s just a great pin-up for that with where he has been with his injuries. I take my hat off and wish him every success he can get."
First Published: February 3, 2019, 1:42 PM IST