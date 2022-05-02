‘Painfully average T20 batsman’: Kane Williamson gets flak for SRH loss against CSK

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters couldn’t anchor their innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday as they fell short by 13 runs in their pursuit of a steep target of 203. The Orange army got off to a flying start, all thanks to opener Abhishek Sharma, who took on the CSK bowlers. This gave Kane Williamson the chance to play more freely at the other end. The opening pair added 58 runs for the first wicket. However, Mukesh Choudhary not just picked Sharma’s wicket but also sent Rahul Tripathi back to the pavilion in consecutive deliveries.

Next came Aiden Markram who smashed a couple of sixes off Mitchell Santner, hence he looked in great touch. However, Aiden couldn’t time the next ball and hit it straight to deep mid-wicket. The out-of-form batter Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls but it wasn’t enough to take his team over the line. On the other end of the wicket, Williamson set himself to bat till the end but struggled to find boundaries. He could only score 47* off 37 balls and perished trying to up the ante. Following Williamson’s disappointing performance on the field, the cricketer had to face the heat on social media.

People on Twitter trolled Williamson as they felt it was his slow knock responsible for the defeat.

A user stated that Williamson is a “painfully average T20 batsman”, while another pointed out that despite facing 12 of his 36 balls inside the powerplay, the batter managed only 47 runs while chasing 203.

In a properly critical media environment Danny Morrison would have asked Williamson what on earth he was doing with the bat today. That was in incredibly clear example of a match loosing innings.— Jack Fox (@cricket_pig) May 1, 2022

Timely reminder : Kane Williamson is a painfully average T20 batsman.— Sanket Singbal (@SingbalSanket) May 1, 2022

Williamson faced 12 of his 36 balls in this innings inside the powerplay, and yet managed only 47 chasing 203.— KASHISH (@crickashish217) May 1, 2022

“If I was Williamson I myself wouldn’t have accepted 14 crores,” a user tweeted.

If I was Williamson I myself wouldn’t have accepted 14 crores..— Danny (@Ddnyana) May 1, 2022

Netizens opined that Williamson should be held responsible for SRH’s defeat.

Kane Williamson Playing with 120 strike rate even after 12 overs on this pitch. Liability for SRH.— LSG 🏏 (@PeterParker7194) May 1, 2022

Williamson got Away with his bowlers bowling well and players like Tripathi , Markram scoring runs. Today the whole responsibility on the defeat should be on his head #IPL2022— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) May 1, 2022

SunRisers Hyderabad is currently placed at the fourth spot in the IPL points table. While they are very much in the race to qualify for the playoffs, SRH management needs to scan their pitfalls before it gets too late.

