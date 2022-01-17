PAK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match, January 17, 6:30 pm IST

PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Under 19 and Zimbabwe Under 19: In the tenth match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, we have Pakistan Under 19 playing against Zimbabwe Under 19. The two teams will square off against each other at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin, Trinidad at 6:30 pm IST on January 17, Monday.

Zimbabwe started their campaign in the World Cup on a promising note. The team defeated Papua New Guinea Under 19 in their first game by a massive 228 runs. It was a brilliant all-around performance by Zimambwe that helped them top the Group C points table. Emmanuel Bawa, David Bennett, Ngenyasha Zvinoera, and Victor Chirwa were the star performers for the team.

Pakistan Under 19, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the Under 19 World Cup on Monday. The team heads into the game after thrashing Canada U19 in the warm-up game by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Under 19 and Zimbabwe Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Match Details

Pakistan Under 19 vs Zimbabwe Under 19 contest will be played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin, Trinidad at 6:30 pm IST on January 17, Monday.

PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Qasim Akram

Vice-Captain- Emmanuel Bawa

Suggested Playing XI for PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Haseebullah, Panashe Taruvinga

Batters: Mohammad Shehzad, Abdul Faseeh, Emmanuel Bawa, Irfan Khan-Niazi

All-rounders: Qasim Akram, David Bennett

Bowlers: Tendekai Mataranyika, Ali Asfand, Victor Chirwa

PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Probable XIs:

Pakistan Under 19: Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmed Khan, Zeeshan Zameer, Ali Asfand, Awais Ali, Irfan Khan-Niazi, Abdul Faseeh

Zimbabwe Under 19: Brian Bennett, Connor Mitchell, Panashe Taruvinga (wk), Steven Saul, Emmanuel Bawa (c), David Bennett, Tashinga Makoni, Tendekai Mataranyika, Matthew Schonken, Ngenyasha Zvinoera, Victor Chirwa

