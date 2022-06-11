PAK v WI: 'Leave Hassan Ali Alone'-Wasim Akram Comes Out in Support of Bowler

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has come out in support of pacer Hassan Ali amidst his recent poor show. Ali had a rather forgetful outing against West Indies in the first ODI of the home series after he finished as the only Pakistani bowler to go wicketless in the match. Ali was also the second most expensive Pakistani bowler and gave 68 runs in his 10-over spell. Throwing his weight behind Ali, Wasim Akram urged fans to leave the pacer alone.

If we don’t give him confidence, then who will. He hasn’t even bowled his second over and starts trending — ‘Why is he playing’. Even our journalists are writing,” Akram said in a video posted on Twitter

Emphasising his support for Ali, Akram asked the pacer to not worry about the criticism. Ali came to the West Indies banking on an impressive stint in County Cricket where he picked 25 wickets for Lancashire. However, the facer failed to repeat his county performance at home and looked struggling to get any success.

Meanwhile, Akram lauded Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and other batters for their fantastic run chase against West Indies in the first ODI.

مبارک 🇵🇰 ٹیم کو زبردست کھیلے ویسٹ انڈیز کے خلاف پہلا میچ اور بابر کو بھی مبارک، پلیز حسن علی کا پیچھا چھوڑ دو وہ دوسرا اوور نہیں کررہا ہوتا اور ٹرینڈ کررہا ہوتا کہ کیوں کھلایاوہ میچ ونر ہے میں سابق کپتان اس کے پیچھے ہوں۔ ٹوئٹر پر تو یہ حال ہوگیا ہے کہ

(ہوئے باندر تے چھال نہ مارے) pic.twitter.com/xzBhlvTs5A — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 9, 2022

Chasing West Indies’ 306-run target, Pakistan got off to a tough start losing Fakhar Zaman at 26 runs. However, Imam-ul-Haq and skilled Babar Azam stitched a 103-run partnership to get Pakistan’s innings back on track. After Haq was dismissed for 65, Babar got together with Mohammad Rizwan to take the score card forward while completing his century.

Though Babar’s dismissal gave hosts a small window for a comeback, Rizwan and Khushdil Shah ensured that there were no major hiccups on Pakistan’s way to victory. The side chased the total down with four balls remaining in the match.

Carrying the momentum in the second ODI, Pakistan registered yet another impressive victory to seal the 3-match ODI series with a 2-0 lead. Batting first, Pakistan got to a 275 with crucial contributions from Babar Azam and Imam-l-Haq. While the score looked gettable after the first innings, Pakistani bowlers showcased top form to bundle up the hosts for 155 in the 33rd over of the innings.

The third and final match of the ODI series is set to be played on Sunday, June 12.

