PAK vs AUS, 3rd Test: Hazelwood Misses Out Again as Australia to Field Unchanged XI in Lahore Test

Australia have decided to field an unchanged XI for the third Test and the Final Test against Pakistan, beginning from Monday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Spin duo Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson has been backed while star pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss out.

The visitors revealed the combination on Sunday afternoon. Skipper Pat Cummins, while addressing a presser, stated that the team management is happy with how the team performed in Karachi Test ended in a draw.

“We were really happy with how all 11 players went last Test,” skipper Pat Cummins said. “Everyone has pulled up really well. We gave them an extra couple of days to make sure everyone has come up good. But there’s no injury worries, everyone is freshened up, so we’re confident in the XI.”

“Only having two quick bowlers, I think reverse swing is going to be a big factor and the way Starcy played last game was fantastic. It’s always tough leaving out someone like Joshy, even Scotty Boland. But the class and the difference Starcy brings as a left-armer, a bit more air speed, we think that’s the best chance to take 20 wickets,” he added.

The three-match series remains levelled at 0-0 as the first two games in Rawalpindi and Karachi ended in a draw. The series opener turned out to be a dull encounter. However, the next game brought back the interest of the cricket fans as home skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan showed great resilience in the chase of 506.

Cummins believes that Australia’s dominance for most of the Karachi Test was validation of their methods.

“I think what’s been clear … is the way we’ve gone about it is the right way,” he said.

“I’ve been really happy with how everyone has gone about their work (and) the tactics. I think it’s just a matter of taking those chances.

“Wickets are at a premium in this series so you can’t afford to drop too many chances. We created more than 10 chances (in the second innings in Karachi) we just unfortunately didn’t take them, so that’s going to be the challenge this week,” Cummins added.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon.

