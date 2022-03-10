PAK vs AUS: After Pitch Criticism, Inzamam-ul-Haq Assures Karachi Wicket Will Produce Result

The Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Australia turned into a run-fest with bowlers toiling hard across the four days as the contest ended in a drab draw. Both the sides posted totals of above 400 in their respective first innings.

Pakistan went on to play 77 overs in their second innings on the final day without losing a wicket; this summed up the manner pitch behaved. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that the draw in Tests has been taken out of the equation in the current era and he hopes for a better pitch that could produces result in the next Test between the two teams.

Analysing the match on his YouTube channel, Inzamam stated that the Tests rarely end up in draw nowadays and wondered when was the last time a contest produce such a result. However, the batting legend is confident that the second Test, which will be hosted in the National Stadium in Karachi, won’t have the same fate as that of Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

He further reckoned that Pakistan should use their home advantage to prepare spin-friendly wickets and not a dead pitch.

“There was a lot of criticism over the condition of the wicket. People were asking ‘what is this pitch?’ I think the pitch will be better in the next Test, the one that can produce a result,” he said.

Inzamam credited Australia for ensuring that they get near to Pakistan’s total in the first innings, he said, “Even Australia adjusted really well to this pitch. I thought Pakistan would lead by 100-150 runs in the first innings, but Australia almost equalled Pakistan’s score.”

However, Inzamam opined that Pakistan’s probability of the win is higher if the pitches are curated well. The second Test between the two sides will commence on March 12.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here