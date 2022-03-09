PAK vs AUS: 'Bottomline Was We Shouldn't Lose' - Shahid Afridi Criticizes Rawalpindi's Pitch

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia turned out to be an underwhelming affair as it turned out to be a dull draw. The Rawalpindi was heavily criticized by many as it didn’t provide much assistance to the bowlers. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first as they scored 476-4 and declare the innings, the visitors scored 459 in reply. Pakistan’s second innings also turned out to be a snooze-fest as Australia failed to take a single wicket on a flat surface as the hosts scored 252/0. The cricket community feels that such matches hurt the longest format of the game.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi joined the bandwagon of players to criticize Rawalpindi’s pitch. He said that the hosts have to make good pitches and take advantage of the home series.

“They didn’t think about Australia, the bottomline was ‘we shouldn’t lose’. But in the next two Tests in Lahore and Karachi, they have to make good pitches. You have to take advantage of your home series, or else when you go to Australia, you’re going to struggle," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

The former all-rounder feels that the Pakistan’s bowling attack has the strength to bundle out the current Australian team.

“Our bowling strength is so good. Our fast bowlers can bowl out this Australian side. And it isn’t as if our batters cannot play the Aussie bowlers. Cricket has grown over the past many years, it is time we grow as well. If you want people to count you among the likes of South Africa, England, Australia, New Zealand, you need to stay positive,” said Afridi.

He further talked about Pakistan’s team combination as he was critical of 7 batters and 4 bowlers strategy of the hosts.

“I’ve been playing for long and I know it is there since the start (the combination of seven batters and four bowlers). Six genuine batsmen are enough in any team, then you have an all-rounder and bowlers. But we always play with this combination (7-4). This isn’t going to work. Our batsmen are in form. If you are making pitches like these, you will have to play bowlers or else these fast bowlers will be at the risk of injuries,” he added.

