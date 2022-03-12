PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 2nd Test, Pakistan vs Australia 2022, March 12, 10:30 AM IST

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Test match between Pakistan and Australia: Pakistan will be taking on Australia in the second Test of the three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi, on Saturday, March 12. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST.

The opening Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw and the nature of the pitch drew a lot of flak. Australia’s first Test in 24 years in Pakistan ended in a tame draw on a benign pitch, the home team openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq hit centuries on the fifth day to again grind the visitors attack into the ground.

Pakistan had declared on 474/4 in their first innings, with Australia responding with 459 all out. The hosts racked up an astounding 728/4 for the entire match, as Pat Cummins and Co unsuccessfully toiled for just wickets before the tour opening Test eventually petered out to a draw with just three innings being played.

Both teams will be eager to take the lead in the series when they lock horns in Karachi and fans here can check the PAK vs AUS Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

PAK vs AUS Telecast

Pakistan vs Australia game will telecast at Sony Pictures Sports Network in India

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming

The 2nd Test will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs AUS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi, from March 12-16. The match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Usman Khawaja

Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Usman Khawaja

Allrounder: Cameron Green, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mitchell Swepson

PAK vs AUS Probable XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed or Haris Rauf, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green or Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

