PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd ODI match, March 31, 03:30 PM IST

Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and Australia: Pakistan will face Australia in the second ODI of their three-game series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Thursday. The Aaron Finch-led team drubbed the Babar Azam-led home team by 88 runs in the first ODI to lead the three-match ODIs 1-0.

The host’s decision to bowl first on Tuesday cost them the game as their bowlers struggled to strike regularly but ended up leaking 313 runs. Chasing the daunting target (314) runs, Pakistan bundled out for 225 under 45.2 overs. Imam-ul-Haq’s fighting century (103 off 96 balls) and skipper Babar Azam’s fifty-plus (57 off 72) didn’t help in the end as his team failed to put in a consistent batting performance. Travis Head (2/35) and Adam Zampa (4/38) were the chief architects in the win.

Though not playing a full-strength squad, Australians won the first ODI with a lot of ease in the end. They will aim to seal the series win against Pakistan in this game. Meanwhile, it’s a must-win match for Pakistan, who will look to level the series and avoid an embarrassment in front of the home crowd.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs AUS Telecast

Pakistan vs Australia game will be telecast at Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs AUS Match Details

The second ODI will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore. This game kicks off at 03:30 PM IST.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Cameron Green

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Travis Head, Babar Azam, Ben McDermott, Imam-ul-Haq, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood

PAK vs AUS Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim / Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mehmood

Australia: Travis Head, Aaron Finch (C), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

