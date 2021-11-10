PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction T20 World Cup 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs For Pakistan vs Australia Today’s Semifinal Match, November 11, 07:30 PM IST

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan vs Australia: There is a place in the final on the line as an in-form Pakistan clash with Australia in Thursday’s second semi-final. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the game. Pakistan come into this match as the only side that is unbeaten and are favourites to win this match.

Australia, on the other hand, have started to peak at just the right time. They were ruthless in their last game against Bangladesh and the biggest positive for them will be the form of David Warner. Mitchell Marsh has finally come into his own at number 3 and Glenn Maxwell is the X-factor at number 3.

There are no injury concerns for either of the two sides and hence, both the sides will go in with their number 1 side for this clash. It will be a match-up between the sides with power-packed top orders and a fast-bowling attack that is in form. We expect a cracker to unfold when the sides lock horns in Dubai.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan vs Australia; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs AUS Telecast

The Pakistan vs Australia game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming

The match between Pakistan vs Australia will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

PAK vs AUS Match Details

Pakistan will clash with Australia at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM IST on November 11, Thursday.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Babar Azam

Vice-Captain- David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, David Warner, Steven Smith

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

PAK vs AUS Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

