PAK vs AUS: Mohammad Nawaz Ruled Out of Test Series Against Australia Due to Foot Injury; Naseem And Sarfaraz Added as Traveling Reserves

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia due to a foot injury.

However, the hosts have not sought a replacement for Nawaz, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday. Pakistan have also added Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed to the traveling reserves’ list, albeit they’ll be considered for selection only in case of an injury.

On the other hand, Mohammad Haris, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah - also on the reserves list - have been advised by the board to participate in the Pakistan Cup, commencing on March 2.

The PCB also said that the Test specialists, who attended a training camp in Karachi, and those not involved in PSL 2022 playoffs will arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday. Their first training session will be on Sunday, after the squad undergoes a three-day hotel isolation. The Test players involved in the PSL will travel to Islamabad in a bubble on Monday and commence training the following day.

Australia are touring Pakistan after 1998 and the series gets underway with the first Test in Rawalpindi from March 4.

Updated Squad: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

