Pak vs Aus: Nathan Lyon Can Surpass Shane Warne in Interesting Test Match Record

Nathan Lyon is on the verge of going past legendary spinner Shane Warne when Australia take on Pakistan in the third Test match in Lahore on Monday. One of the best modern-day spinners in the world, Lyon bowled really well to take back-to-back wickets of Babar Azam (196) and Faheem Ashraf on a pulsating final day. But Mohammed Rizwan struck a century and hung on to save the day for Pakistan.

Babar missed his double century by a whisker, but alongside Abdullah Shafique (96), forged a marathon partnership that kept the hosts in the game for a long time. Australia stranded three wickets away from the win. Lyon finished with bowling figures of 4/112 while bowling a staggering 55 overs in the innings.

Coming back to the record, Lyon is now just 26 overs away from bowling most deliveries by an Australian bowler in Asia over the course of a three-match Test tour.

The record is with Shane Warne who passed away recently. This could be a great tribute his mentor and one of the best spinners in the world. Warne had bowled had bowled 168 overs (1008 deliveries) against Sri Lanka in 2004, which was his first series after serving a 12-month doping ban. He had scalped 26 wickets at an average of 20.04 in the three-Test assignment.

Meanwhile Lyon had bowled a total of 142 overs (852 balls) at Rawalpindi and Karachi. He’s picked up six wickets so far in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy to be Australia’s top wicket-taker in the series.

‘We’ll Find a Way’: Australia Coach Andrew McDonald Not Worried About Fourth Innings Failure

Australia coach Andrew McDonald has dismissed concerns over the team’s failure to win Test matches from dominant positions after Pat Cummins’ side were frustrated by Pakistan in the Karachi draw.

Australia fell three wickets short of victory and a 1-0 series lead in the second Test despite setting a 506-run chase and bowling more than 171 overs.

They have now tallied five such failures to bowl out teams on day five for victory in their last 19 Tests. Interim head coach McDonald said Australia had failed to take their chances in Karachi but had at least managed to create them.

