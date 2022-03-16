PAK vs AUS: Pat Cummins Channelizes Inner 'Thor' to Repair Pitch on Day 4 of Karachi Test - WATCH

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins is trying hard to guide his team to a historic Test win on Pakistan soil in the second match of the series in Karachi. At the flat track of Karachi, Australia set a massive target of 506 runs in front of the hosts. On Day 4, the pitch turned a bit uneven as the bowlers were struggling to land their foot accurately while bowling. Cummins took the matter into his own hands to do the ground staff’s work during the fourth day’s play when Pakistan were 113/2 in the 53rd over. The Aussie captain was seen hitting the surface with a small hammer to repair the pitch for his bowlers.

The Pakistan Cricket Board posted the video of Cummins getting the job done and captioned the post, “So @Patcummins30 is Thor ?"

Thor is a superhero from Marvel comics and the cinematic universe. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth plays the role of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The pitches in the ongoing Test series between Australia and Pakistan have already been under a lot of scanners as several former cricketers slammed it for not providing much to the bowlers to make it an even contest between batters and the bowlers.

Meanwhile, skipper Babar Azam (102 not out) and Abdullah Shafique (72 not out) led Pakistan’s fightback on the fourth day in the ongoing second Test against Australia on Tuesday.

Azam and Shafique stitched an unbeaten 171-run stand for the third-wicket and took Pakistan to 192/2 at stumps on Day 4. The hosts are now 314 runs away from a mountainous 506-run target.

Australia resumed the day on 81/1, and carried on until Marnus Labuschagne (44) chopped one on while attempting a pull off Shaheen Afridi 25 minutes into the day’s play. The visitors added 16 runs in 5.2 overs to declare their second innings at 97/2, with first-innings centurion Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 44.

Brief Scores: Australia 556/9 decl (Usman Khawaja 160, Alex Carey 93; Faheem Ashraf 2-55, Sajid Khan 2-167) & 97/2 decl (Marnus Labuschagne 44, Usman Khawaja 44 not out) lead Pakistan 148 (Babar Azam 36; Mitchell Starc 3-29, Mitchell Swepson 2-32) & 104/2 (Babar Azam 102 not out, Abdullah Shafique 71 not out) by 314 runs.

