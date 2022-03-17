PAK vs AUS: PCB Posts Photos of Pakistan-Australia Players Get-Together at Hotel, Marnus Labuschagne Reacts

The second Test match between Pakistan and Australia ended in a thrilling draw after Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan scored fighting centuries in the second innings to defy the visitors to take a lead in the three-match series. The two teams put up a show in Karachi after the snooze fest in Rawalpindi Test.

Following a thrilling draw in Karachi, players of both teams catch up at the hotel. PCB posted a couple of photos where Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Shan Masood and Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja were seen having conversations with each other. PCB captioned the post, “After an epic and historic Test in Karachi, players catch-up at the teams hotel. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS."

Labuschagne reacted on PCB’s tweet and wrote, “What do you do after playing 5 days of test cricket? Talk about the 5 days of test cricket back at the hotel of course."

Advertisement

The tweet from the Australia batter gathered a lot of interest from fans as it garnered over 12,000 likes. A fan asked Labuschagne - “Who is the fun guy to have a chat with in Pakistan team?" The premier batter replied with Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan’s name.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam smashed 196 and Rizwan 104 not out to deny Australia victory on Wednesday and force a dramatic draw in the second Test in Karachi.

The Australians had sniffed victory on their first tour of the country in nearly a quarter of a century, but Azam and Rizwan put in record-breaking performances to ensure the series will go to a meaningful third and final Test starting Monday after the first also ended in a draw last week.

The Pakistan pair looked to be safely steering the home team to a draw, but spinner Nathan Lyon turned the match on its head by dismissing Azam and then Faheem Ashraf with successive deliveries.

Set a daunting 506-run target, Pakistan finished on 443-7 after being bundled out for 148 in their first innings. Australia made 556-9 declared in their first innings and, after deciding not to enforce the follow-on, declared their second at 97-2.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here