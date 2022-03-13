PAK vs AUS: Rizwan Asks Steve Smith Whether Pakistan Should Take DRS, Babar Azam Left in Splits - WATCH

Ace Australia batter Steve Smith is a lively character both on and off the field. When he is in action, his activities often garner the limelight. Be it his batting stance or the on-field banters, Smith always manages to entertain his fans. But this time, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan who won the game of having fun.

During the second day of the ongoing Karachi Test, Smith seemed to be trapped in front by spinner Nauman Ali. While the on-field umpire turned down the appeal, the Pakistan players started discussing if they take the DRS.

With time running out, Rizwan went closer to Smith, put his hands on the batter’s shoulder and asked if Pakistan should take a review. The hosts didn’t go for the DRS but eventually dismissed Smith in the 89th over. The Australian vice-captain was gone for 72 off 214 deliveries.

The video of the incident was shared in the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket Board. “To DRS or not to DRS,” captioned the PCB.

Earlier on Saturday, Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten century, along with Smith’s fifty, had put Australia in a strong position. The tourists went to stumps on 251/3 on Day 1, with Khawaja and night-watchman Nathan Lyon (0) unbeaten at the crease.

Pat Cummins-led Australia won the toss in Karachi and opted to bat first. David Warner and Usman Khawaja, after surviving the tough opening spell from Pakistan pacers, dominated with the bat, as they made full use of the fresh pitch in the first half of the opening session.

Bowling tight lines and lengths, Shaheen and Ashraf didn’t allow the batters to score freely, keeping the run rate under control throughout the session. Nauman Ali extracted some spin and bounce off the surface but both the Aussies batted sensibly and went to tea at 172/2.

Pakistan could have taken the wicket of Khawaja off the last ball of the day had Imam-ul-Haq not dropped the catch at forward short leg.

