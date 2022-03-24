Pak vs Aus: Shaheen Shah Afridi Clean Bowls David Warner In Style | WATCH

This Australia vs Pakistan series is just not short on any action. The two-Test matches might have ended in a draw but the third one is heading for a tight finish. Even in Karachi, the game ended on the fifth day with Babar Azam leading Pakistan’s great escape with a 196. Meanwhile in another individual brilliance, Shaheen Shah Afridi got one through David Warner’s defence. The ball pitched and just straighten a bit. WATCH

Pakistan started confidently Thursday in pursuit of a 351-run target in the series-deciding third Test against Australia, ending on 73 without loss at the close in Lahore.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique were unbeaten on 42 and 27 respectively, leaving the home team needing another 278 runs for victory in 90 overs, with all 10 wickets intact when play resumes Friday.

Advertisement

Australian skipper Pat Cummins declared their second innings at 227-3 shortly after tea — a bold decision considering Pakistan managed 443-7 in pursuit of 506 runs to draw last week’s Karachi Test.

The first Test in Rawalpindi also ended in a draw.

Australia were unlucky not to have dismissed Shafique off the penultimate delivery of the day when slip Steve Smith had a touch of a Marnus Labuschagne delivery that instead found the boundary.

Shafique also survived umpire Ahsan Raza’s decision of caught behind off Lyon when on 13, as Australia’s efforts for an early wicket went in vain.

The highlight of Australia’s innings was an unbeaten 104 by in-form opener Usman Khawaja, and Smith becoming the fastest man to 8,000 Test runs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here