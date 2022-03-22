Pak vs Aus: Steve Smith Overtakes Sachin, Sehwag, Dravid; Enters Exclusive Club

Although Australia find itself in trouble at Lahore after being reduced to 17 for 2, they came back really strong to post 391 on board. The architects of this comeback were surely ex-captain Steve Smith who played a counter-attacking knock of 59 runs. In the process, he achieved a unique feat. He had earlier scored two fifties on Pakistan tour but failed to convert this into a hundred. 78 in the first Test in Rawalpindi was followed by 72 in Karachi, as you can see no hundred.

Therefore when he reached another fifty in Lahore there was expectations of a hundred. Nonetheless, it never came, but Smith went past the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag. In-fact, he has now has the most number of Test runs after 150 innings. With 7913 runs, he is closely followed by Tendulkar (7869), Sehwag (7694) and Dravid (7680) at third fourth and fifth respectively.

Advertisement

“I thought he batted really well today. He was stiff. His bat got stuck in his pad. You bowl that ball against Steve Smith; he’s hitting it 99 out of 100 times. I’m sure it’s frustrating in some respects. He is in my opinion the greatest batter I’ve seen in my era, averaging 60 throughout pretty much his whole Test career," teammates Usman Khawaja said at the end of the opening day.

“It’s so funny. We’re talking about Steve Smith probably not scoring hundreds but he seems to be getting 70, 80 every game and doing it very easily. That’s just the class that Steve Smith has. I’m sure there’s a big score coming and then once he gets a big score there will be more big scores. The odds say that he’s going to get a big one very soon."

Shaheen had Australia in trouble at 8-2 in the third over of the innings when he trapped David Warner lbw and then had Marnus Labuschagne edge behind to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for a duck two balls later.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here