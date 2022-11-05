PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, T20 World Cup 2022, November 6, Adelaide Oval

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh: The ICC T20 World Cup has been a tournament of razor-thin margins, with lots of tense and exhilarating moments. Sunday will be the ultimate day of the Super 12 stage and the results will decide the fate of the sides in Group 2. It will be intriguing to see who goes through to the semifinals.

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in their last Super 12 fixture. Both teams have to win if they have to stand a chance to qualify. But their qualification will also depend on the other matches. If South Africa loses against the Netherlands, this match will turn into a virtual knockout game, with the victor securing a semi-final berth.

Babar Azam and his men have finally found their footing, winning two games in a row after losing their opening match against India and enduring a shocking defeat against Zimbabwe. A huge win over South Africa may have boosted their confidence, and now they will be praying that fortune favours them on Sunday.

With ace pacer Shaheen Afridi getting his groove in the last game, Pakistan can now push for a huge win with their lethal bowling attack. The Skipper and Mohammed Rizwan have not been up to their high standards in the tournament and will be desperate to put out a splendid performance against the Bangla Tigers.

Bangladesh, on the other side, comes into this encounter after enduring a close defeat to India. Shakib Al Hassan’s side, like Pakistan, have a strong bowling attack led by Taskin Ahmed, with Mustafizur Rahman and the youngster Hasan Mahmud also contributing. Bangladesh can very well cross the line against their Asian competitors if their batters manage to fire on all cylinders.

Both sides can’t afford to keep a foot wrong with the stakes so high. A highly competitive clash is on the cards with both nations vying to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs BAN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Pakistan vs Bangladesh match.

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PAK vs BAN Match Details

The PAK vs BAN match will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 6, at 9:30 am IST.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Nurul Hasan

Batters: Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Litton Das

Allrounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Taskin Ahmed

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Harris, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

