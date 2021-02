PAK vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pakcelona vs Barna Royals Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips Pakcelona vs Barna Royals Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Pakcelona vs Barna Royals Dream11 Best Picks / Pakcelona vs Barna Royals Dream11 Captain / Pakcelona vs Barna Royals Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more

In the 17th match of ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pakcelona will lock horns with Barna Royals. Till now, Pakcelona have not been able to register any wins in the league from the two matches that they have played.As a result,their point bank has not been opened in the league yet. In their latest, the team lost the match to Ripoll Warriors by six wickets. Barna Royals, on the other hand, have had a good start in the league, the team have played only one match and have been on the winning side of it. They registered their win against City Lions by 10 runs.

PAK vs BAR ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pakcelona vs Barna Royals match is scheduled for 3 PM IST on Thursday, February 11 at theMontjuic Ground in Barcelona.

PAK vs BARECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pakcelona vs Barna Royals: Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

PAK vs BAR ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pakcelona vs Barna Royals: Live Score / Scorecard

PAK vs BARECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pakcelona vs Barna Royals: Match Details

February 11 - 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, PAK vs BAR Dream11 team for Pakcelona vs Barna Royals

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PAK vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Pakcelona vs Barna Royals captain: Nouman Rukhsar

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PAK vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Pakcelona vs Barna Royals vice-captain: Hamza Azhar

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PAK vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Pakcelona vs Barna Royals wicket keeper: Taqqii Ul Mazhar, Shahid Iqbal

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PAK vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Pakcelona vs Barna Royals batsmen: Muhammad Amir Raza, Annas Sultan Khan, Umar Zaman, Syed Hussain

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PAK vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Pakcelona vs Barna Royals all rounders: Hamza Azhar, Nouman Rukhsar

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PAK vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Pakcelona vs Barna Royals bowlers: Waqas Anwar, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Wasiq Ali

PAK vs BAR ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pakcelona probable playing 11 against Barna Royals: Muhammad Amir Raza, Nouman Rukhsar, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Ishtiaq Nazir, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, Shahid Iqbal.

PAK vs BAR ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Barna Royals probable playing 11 against Pakcelona: Umar Zaman, Murad Ali, Syed Hussain, Waqas Anwar, Ali Hassan, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan Khan, Hamza Azhar, Nabeel Raiser, Sharjeel Raiser, Taqqii Ul Mazhar.