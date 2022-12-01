PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Crawley's Fastest Hundred to Highest Total on Day 1: Here're the Test Records England Set in Rawalpindi

Ben Stokes’ England shattered a number of records on Thursday as they took on hosts Pakistan in the first Test of the 3-match series in Rawalpindi. The game was termed historic as the Three Lions arrived here to play a Test series after 17 years and left no stone unturned to make it memorable.

After opting to bat first, England made a mockery of the Pakistan bowling attack with their ‘Bazzball’ formula. The opening duo of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett beautifully utilised a dead Rawalpindi track, stitching a 233-run partnership for the first wicket.

Crawley notched up his hundred, his third in Test cricket, off just 86 balls to set the record for the fastest hundred by an English opener in Test cricket. The duo scored 174 runs in the opening session, which is now the most by any team in the longest format of the game.

Post-lunch, the pair of Crawley and Duckett reached another milestone in the longest format of the game. They got 200 runs on board in the 31st over, 181 balls, making it the fastest double-century stand in Test history. Duckett also notched up his maiden Test hundred off just 105 balls.

The hosts managed to dismantle the English opening pair after toiling hard but to their dismay, it wasn’t the end of their hardship. Wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Pope was the next in the fray who scored a hundred from the English camp. It was his third Test ton and first-ever on Pakistani soil.

In the final session, Harry Brook launched an assault on Saud Shakeel, smashing the left-arm spinner for six boundaries in an over. With 24 runs in an over, the England No. 3 inched closer to his maiden Test hundred which he got in minutes before the stumps.

Brook notched the triple figures off 80 balls, setting the record for the third-fastest Test century for England, after Gilbert Jessop (76 deliveries) and Jonny Bairstow (77 deliveries). Brook was the fourth England batter to get a hundred on day one; a feat that hasn’t been achieved by any Test-playing nation so far.

In the final over of the day, England breached the 500-run mark which was the major highlight of their power-packed batting show. At stumps, the visitors were at 506/4 which now stands as the highest total scored by a team on the opening day of a Test match.

At the end of the first day’s play, Brook was unbeaten on 101 and was accompanied by skipper Stokes (34* off 15).

