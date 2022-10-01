PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Equals Virat Kohli's Tally To Become Joint-Fastest Batter to Score 3000 T20I Runs

Skipper Babar Azam played another responsible knock for his team as his unbeaten 87 runs helped Pakistan post 169/6 in 20 overs after England captain Moeen Ali opted to bowl first at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. The premier batter fought a lone battle for his team to help them post a challenging total. His knock was laced with seven fours and three sixes.

During his 87-run knock, Babar equaled the record of Virat Kohli to score the joint-fastest 3000 runs in T20I cricket. Before the start of the game, Babar needed 52 runs to breach the 3k mark and he managed to get it quite comfortably.

The 27-year-old equaled the record of Kohli, who set the record back in 2021 against England in Ahmedabad. The Pakistan skipper hit his 27th half century, and reached 3,000 T20I runs in 81 innings as he anchored the home team’s total after they were sent in to bat. Kohli also achieved the feat in the same amount of innings last year.

Azam hit Richard Gleeson for a six to join Indian duo of Rohit Sharma (3,694 runs in 140 matches) and Kohli (3,663 in 108), New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (3,497 in 112) and Ireland’s Paul Stirling (3,011 in 114) in the milestone.

Meanwhile, Babar didn’t get much support from the other end in the match. The team management tried a new opening pair as in-form Mohammad Rizwan was rested for the match. However, the experiment failed as Mohammad Haris was dismissed on 7 by Richard Gleeson.

Azam hit three sixes and seven boundaries and added 48 for the fourth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (31) and 47 for the third with Haider Ali (18).

Sam Curran (2-26) and David Willey (2-32) were successful England bowlers.

However, Phil Salt smashed a robust career-best 41-ball 88 not out to help England thrash Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth Twenty20 international in Lahore on Friday.

The England opener clobbered three sixes and 13 fours in the third fastest half century by an England batter in the shorter format to help his team chase down a target of 170 in just 14.3 overs.



Fast bowler Haris Rauf was also rested, making way for Shahnawaz Dahani.

England rested the pace duo of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to bring in Reece Topley and Gleeson.

