PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Team, Captain And Vice-captain For Pakistan vs England 2022, 1st T20I

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Pakistan and England: The much-waited seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England will commence on September 20 with the first T20 International scheduled at the National Stadium in Karachi. This is a crucial tour for both teams, as the T20 World Cup 2022 is less than a month away.

Pakistan will be in high spirits as they reached the final in the Asia Cup 2022. The Babar Azam-led side suffered a loss against Sri Lanka in the final. The team needs to work on their middle order, as it was one of the prime reasons behind their loss in the T20 event. Babar will also be hoping to get back to the form.

As far as England are concerned, they will be led by Moeen Ali. The skipper Jos Buttler will be missing the first five T20 Internationals against Pakistan. England have not enjoyed much success in the shortest format of the game lately as they lost to India, West Indies, and South Africa in the summer.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and England, here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs ENG Telecast

Pakistan vs England game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India

PAK vs ENG Live Streaming

1st T20I will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs ENG Match Details

PAK vs ENG match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 8:00 PM IST on September 20, Tuesday.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Asif Ali

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mark Wood

PAK vs ENG Probable XIs

Pakistan: Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

England: David Willey, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

