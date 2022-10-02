PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction For 7th T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs, Pakistan vs England 2022, October 2, 8 PM IST

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 7th T20I match between Pakistan and England: A nail-biting thriller is expected on October 2 as Pakistan will lock horns with England in the last T20 International of the seven-match series. The series is currently levelled at 3-3 and the series decider will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After losing two games on the trot, England made a stunning comeback in the sixth T20 International to score a victory by eight wickets.

The opening batter Phil Salt delivered a terrific performance as he smacked 88 runs off just 41 balls. Salt’s heroics resulted in England chasing 170 runs within 14.3 overs. Meanwhile, for Pakistan, the form of Babar Azam was the biggest positive. The Pakistan skipper looked out of rhythm for most of the matches in the series. However, he finally ended his lean patch by hammering 87 runs off 59 balls.

Playing on Sunday, the Pakistan bowlers will be hoping to gain some confidence. In the sixth T20 International, apart from Shadab Khan, all the other host bowlers conceded runs at an economy rate of over 10. Khan picked two wickets in his four overs while conceding 34 runs.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and England, here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs ENG Telecast

Pakistan vs England game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

PAK vs ENG Live Streaming

7th T20I will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs ENG Match Details

PAK vs ENG match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 08:00 PM IST on October 02, Sunday.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Philip Salt

Batters: Harry Brook, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: David Willey, Haris Rauf, Mark Wood

PAK vs ENG Probable XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed

England: Adil Rashid, Philip Salt(w), Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook

