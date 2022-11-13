Melbourne Weather Live Updates PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final: Rain Expected to Play Spoilsport in Pakistan vs England Summit Clash at MCG

Live now
Last Updated: November 13, 2022, 08:48 IST
Melbourne
Melbourne Weather Live Updates T20 WC Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Melbourne weather forecast as the mega finale of the T20 World Cup 2022 will take place at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground today. A big crowd is expected for Pakistan vs England mega clash for the coveted T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday but the weather might play the antagonist in Melbourne which is expected to ruin the fun and excitement of all the cricket Read More
There are dark clouds in Melbourne at the moment as the rain might hit at any moment. There are very high chances of rain at night as the finale might shift to the reserve day.
Heavy clouds in Melbourne at the moment as rain is ready to play the villain for all cricket fans across the world.
Afternoon walk… and it’s still dry in Melbourne. Although those clouds look ominous! ⛈️#T20WorldCup #T20WorldCupFinal #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/fyc9XSIW1U
— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 13, 2022
The rain is expected to play the spoilsport at Melbourne Cricket Ground as all the weather reports suggest heavy rain in Melbourne as Pakistan and England are desperate to get their hands on the trophy.
After a tricky start to the tournament with major upsets, both teams managed to bounce back in an emphatic fashion to reserve a place in the semifinals.
Pakistan clashed against New Zealand in the knockout match and they brought their A-game to the table to get a place in the final. It was a collective show from the team as underfire players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also stood up on an all-important day to help their team find a place in the final.
While England produced one of their most dominant shows in T20 World Cup history in the semifinal round. They completely outclassed the Indian cricket team at Adelaide Oval with a 10-wicket victory.
Meanwhile, the Melbourne pitch is renowned for its bounce and carry. In the early overs of the innings, the pacers should get swing and movement of the pitch with the new ball. The overcast conditions will also help the seamers. The bounce will remain consistent, and batters can trust the pace of the track. The boundaries are massive so miss-hits may wind up in the palms of the fielders. Batters will also have to work on running between the wickets. Teams chasing have been more successful at this venue and the skipper who wins the toss will look to bowl first.
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali
England Squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here