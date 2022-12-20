PAK vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed Shines On Test Debut; Dad Can't Stop Crying | WATCH

English leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed created history on Monday as he became the youngest debutant in men’s Test cricket history to claim a five-wicket haul in the third match against Pakistan. Rehan accomplished the sensational feat just at the age of 18 years and 128 days. Rehan’s father, Naeem Ahmed, who was present at the National Stadium in Karachi, burst into tears of joy while his son achieved the milestone on Test debut.

Rehan has so far bagged nine wickets at an average of 30 after playing three first-class matches. He also became the youngest cricketer to play in men’s Test for England. The teenager broke the record of former cricketer Brian Close. The former Yorkshire batter held the record since 1949. Close had scripted history after making his debut against New Zealand at the Old Trafford. However, Holly Colvin still remains to be the youngest person to feature in a Test for England. The left-arm spinner, at the age of 15 years and 336 days, played a Test match for the England Women against Australia back in 2005.

Rehan started the third Test on a prolific note and picked up the crucial wickets of Saud Shakeel and Faheem Ashraf in the first innings. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored 78 as the hosts reached 304. England’s Harry Brook scored his third Test century in as many matches and guided his side to a formidable total of 354 in first innings.

Rehan exhibited his supreme talent in the second innings and scalped five wickets conceding just 48 runs. Rehan’s sublime bowling was enough to bowl out the hosts for just 216. England, chasing a target of 167, ended Day Three’s play at 112/2.

“I just try to enjoy it as much as I could. This feels like the happiest day of my life … I still don’t think it has sunk in yet, but yes I am very, very grateful,” Rehan said in the press conference after third day’s play.

England have already sealed the three-match Test series against Pakistan after winning the first two encounters. And now a win in the third game will help England in becoming the first touring side in Pakistan to clinch a 3-0 Test series triumph.

