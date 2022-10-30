PAK vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Will Rain Wash Out Pakistan's Semi-final Hopes in Perth?

Pakistan have been truly unfortunate in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Unlike last year, they are struggling to find their first victory in the Super 12 round as they suffered consecutive defeats against arch-rivals India and Zimbabwe. After a horrid start to their campaign, their semi-final chances are hanging by a very fine thread. They cannot afford to lose anymore and are desperately required to win the rest of their games – against the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and South Africa – by very high margins. At the same time, the other match results must go their way then only they have a chance to qualify for the knockouts.

Their challenge begins Sunday when they face the Dutchmen in Perth. These two teams have been winless so far and are reeling at the bottom half of the points table. Pakistan will take this as an opportunity to get the much-needed 2 points, however, they would be praying that the weather should allow the game to commence.

According to Accuweather.com, there is more than a 50 percent chance of precipitation during the match. 20 percent of cloud cover is expected with 53 percent humidity. The temperature will be around 17 degrees which would make a cold atmosphere at the Pert stadium.

If it rains in Perth, then India’s game against South Africa would also be affected. The Men in Blue will take on the Proteas at the same venue after the Pakistan game gets over. But as per the weather forecast, it’s going to be a clear night sky with only a 1 percent probability of precipitation. The temperature will drop by 7 degrees while 8 percent cloud cover is expected.

In the worst-case scenario, even if India’s game gets washed out, it won’t hamper India’s standing. A point each will be awarded to both teams which will take India’s tally to five. Despite the game getting cancelled, India will continue to lead the charts. However, for Pakistan, it will only add to their woes.

