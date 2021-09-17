PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online

The New Zealand cricket team returns to Pakistan for the first time in 18 years. The Tom Latham-led side will play three ODIs and five T20Is against Pakistan from September 17 to October 3. However, the three ODIs will not be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, but they willinstead stand alone as three 50-over games. The following T20Is will act as perfect preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and UAE in October and November this year.

Notably, the three ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi on September 17, 19, and 21,respectively. The first ODI will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on Friday, September 17. The game is scheduled to begin at 03:00 PM (IST).

The Black Caps are coming off after facing 2-3 drubbing in five-match T20I series against Bangladesh and will be aiming to put up a better show against Babar Azam and Co. Owing to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, some big names will be missing the Pakistan tour from the Kiwis squad, however, a slightly young and inexperienced sidewill pose yet another challenge for the hosts.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has also rested a couple of players for the ODI series. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named a 20-man squad for the ODI series, which includes four potential debutants and will aim to put a better performance on home soil. The home team lost their ODI and T20I series in England in July and the Men in Green will eyeing a comeback.

When will the 1st ODI match Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The 1st ODI will be played on Friday, September 17.

Where will the 1st ODI match Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

What time will the 1st ODI match Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match will begin at 03:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match?

Sony Six has the broadcasting rights of the Pakistan vs New Zealand series.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match?

SonyLIV holds the live streaming rights for the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI, Pakistan probable playing XI against New Zealand: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI, New Zealand probable playing XI against Pakistan: Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (C, WK), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie or Scott Kuggeleijn, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner or Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry

