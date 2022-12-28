PAK vs NZ, 1st Test: Devon Conway Scripts History by Achieving Remarkable Feat in Karachi

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway has gone from strength to strength in international cricket. Recently, Conway became the fastest Kiwi batter to score 1000 runs in Test cricket. The 31-year-old accomplished this feat on Day 2 of the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan. Conway made his Test debut quite late in his career at the age of 29. However, Conway has been sensational in the longest format of the game.

The prolific batter has smashed 1,000 runs in just 19 Test innings at a stunning average of 55.55. Moreover, his three centuries and five half-centuries in this format prove that he is a class player.

ALSO READ | BCCI Struggling to Attract Top Names For Selection Panel Despite Rs 1.25 Crore Package: Report

At the end of the second day’s play, New Zealand were 165/0. Conway was unbeaten at 82 off 156 balls and Tom Latham was batting at 78 off 126 balls. The opening duo has put together New Zealand’s highest opening stand in Tests in Pakistan. However, both Conway and Latham will have to start again on Day 3 and this will provide a window of opportunity for the hosts. Babar Azam and Co will be hoping that they can break this dangerous partnership before the Kiwi openers get set at the crease. But it will be easier said than as the pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi seems to have eased out enough for steady run-scoring.

Resuming on 165-0, Latham and Devon Conway stretched their opening stand to a record-breaking 183 before left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (1-73) struck in his first over.

Conway (92) had added 10 to his overnight 82 but was out lbw off a delivery which spun sharply from the rough and Sarfaraz successfully overturned umpire Aleem Dar’s not-out decision through television referral. Conway, who faced 176 balls, missed out on his century and hit 14 fours.

ALSO READ | ‘A Franchise as Big as SRH Should Think About Building a Team Rather Than Destroying it’

Pakistan had scored 438 in its first innings with both Babar and Salman notching hundreds and Sarfaraz made 86 in his comeback to test cricket after almost four years.

New Zealand is on its first test tour to Pakistan since 2002 and Karachi will also host the second test next week after Multan was ruled out because of weather concerns. The two-test series will be followed by three ODIs, also in Karachi.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here