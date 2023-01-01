PAK vs NZ 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction: Pakistan vs New Zealand Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for second Test match PAK vs NZ, January 2, National Stadium Karachi, Karachi, 10:30 am IST

PAK vs NZ 2nd Test Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between Pakistan and New Zealand team: Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand in the second Test match at the National Stadium Karachi on January 2. New Zealand put up an impressive batting display in the first Test match as Kane Williamson managed to get a double century. Tom Latham also played a superb knock of 113 runs. Devon Conway was eight runs shy of getting his century and Ish Sodhi also scored a commendable 65.

Their batting lineup was in top form posting a humongous total of 619. Pakistan also enjoyed a good time with the bat in the first innings where Babar Azam and Agha Salam scored centuries for Pakistan, helping them put 438 on the board. Abrar Ahmed enjoyed a 5-wicket spell but at the expense of 205 runs in the first innings with Nauman Ali bagging three wickets.

The batters seemed to enjoy themselves on the pitch in the first Test match, providing us with a high-scoring encounter. It will be interesting to see whether the second test match can deliver something along similar lines.

Ahead of the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand, here is all you need to know

PAK vs NZ 2nd Test Match Details

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be played on Monday, January 2 at 10:30 am IST.

The PAK vs NZ 2nd Test team prediction

Captain: Kane Williamson

Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Tom Blundell

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Imam-ul Haq, Tom Latham

All-rounders: Agha Salman, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali,

PAK vs NZ 2nd Test Possible Starting XI:

The Pakistan team predicted starting line-up: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(C), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza

The New Zealand cricket team predicted starting line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl-Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee(C), Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner

