PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match, January 13, 03:00 PM IST

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand: Pakistan will fight with New Zealand in the series decider on Friday. The final One Day International of the three-match series is scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan got off to a stunning start in the 50-over format by winning the first game by six wickets.

However, New Zealand made a comeback in the second One Day International to level the scores. Opting to bat first, the Kiwis scored 261 runs in their 50 overs. Devon Conway was the batter to watch out for as he smacked a century. He found an ally in skipper Kane Williamson who added 85 runs to the scoreboard after facing 100 balls.

Batting in the second innings, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made praiseworthy efforts. He played a good inning of 79 runs. However, Babar was the lone warrior for the team as no other batter scored even 30 runs. Pakistan collapsed at 182 runs. Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi were the picks of the bowlers for the visiting team as they claimed two wickets each.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and New Zealand, here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs NZ Telecast

Pakistan vs New Zealand game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming

3rd ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

PAK vs NZ match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 03:00 PM IST on January 13, Friday.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mitchell Santner

Vice-Captain - Devon Conway

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Kane Williamson, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Lockie Ferguson, Haris Rauf

PAK vs NZ Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Naseem Shah

New Zealand: Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tom Latham (wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here