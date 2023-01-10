PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the 2nd ODI match, January 11, 03:00 PM IST

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand: Pakistan will fancy taking their lead to 2-0 when they will lock horns with New Zealand in the second One Day International of the three-match series. The Men in Blue were sensational, both with the bat and ball in the first match as they scored a win by six wickets.

Put to bat first, the Kiwis did a decent job by scoring 255 runs in 50 overs. Michael Bracewell was the leading run-scorer with 43 runs off 42 balls. He found an ally in Tom Latham who scored 42 runs off 52 balls. Chasing the total, Pakistan reached to victory in 48.1 overs. The dynamic duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan looked brilliant in the middle as they added 66 and 77 runs respectively to the scoreboard.

Playing on Wednesday, the Green Army will be eager to continue the momentum. New Zealand, on the other hand, will wish to improve in both batting and bowling.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and New Zealand, here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs NZ Telecast

Pakistan vs New Zealand game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming

2nd ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

PAK vs NZ match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 03:00 PM IST on January 11, Wednesday.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mitchell Santner

Vice-Captain - Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Babar Azam, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Haris Rauf

PAK vs NZ Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner

