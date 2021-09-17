PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st ODI match between Pakistan vs New Zealand, September 17, 02:30 PM IST

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand: The New Zealand cricket team are touring Pakistan for a three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20I series. The first ODI of the three-match series will be played between the two sides at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday, September 17 and is slated to start at 3 PM IST.

The Black Caps come into the series on the back of an intense T20I series in Bangladesh. The Tom Latham-led second-strung side lost the five-match series 2-3, however, they played good cricket the whole time and the similar conditions should help them prepare for the ongoing series. The Kiwis once again will miss a few players due to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and they are further jolted with a blow as wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell has been ruled out after he sustained a strain injury.

The hosts, on the other hand, have named a 12-man squad for the game. However, the Men in Green will be under more pressure following a dismal ODI and T20I series loss against a depleted England team in July. The Babar Azam-led side would want to make amends at the earliest.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Telecast

The Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network’s Sony Six channel.

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming

The match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday, September 17 at 03:00 PM IST.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tom Latham

Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Henry Nicholls, Finn Allen, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Ajaz Patel, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

PAK vs NZ Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (C, WK), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie or Scott Kuggeleijn, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner or Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry

