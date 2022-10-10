PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Pakistan vs New Zealand Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for T20I Tri-Series PAK vs NZ match, October 11, Hagley Oval Christchurch, 7:30 am IST

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s T20I Tri-Series match between Pakistan and New Zealand: The action in the enthralling T20I tri-series will resume after a day’s hiatus. In the fourth match of this series, the hosts, New Zealand, will face the in-form Pakistan squad on October 11, at the Hagley Stadium in Christchurch.

New Zealand enter this game after beating the Bangla Tigers in their last match. They were back to their scintillating best after losing to Pakistan in their opening match of the series. Kane Williamson and his men will be looking to string together some more wins and get momentum under their belt before they head to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

For Pakistan Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are once again leading the way with the bat in hand and the prolific duo has done the bulk of the scoring in the series. Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, and Shahnawaz Dahani have contributed with the ball, picking up wickets at crucial moments. Their middle-order batting is still a serious source of concern and they will have to sort it out as soon as possible.

As the two sides meet again in the series, will the Kiwis seek retribution? Or will Azam’s men continue their dominant way? Either way, we have a cracker of a contest on our hands

Ahead of the T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs NZ Telecast

The T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will not be televised live in India.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming

The T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The PAK vs NZ T20I match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday, October 11, at 7:30 am IST.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: James Neesham

Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Finn Allen

All-rounders: James Neesham, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim

Pakistan vs New Zealand Possible Staring XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here