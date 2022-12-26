PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Pakistan vs New Zealand 2022 1st Test, Day 1 Latest Updates in Karachi

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2022 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi. Mir Hamza has found a place in the host’s final XI while former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed returns after a hiatus of almost 4 years. On the other hand, the visitors have kept their core team intact – Kane Williamson at No.3 and Neil Wagner leading the pace attack.

Mir Hamza comes off the back of a good showing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and stands a chance to make a Test appearance for the first time since 2018 when his only Test came against Australia.

Pakistan fielded an inexperienced bowling attack for the most part of the series against England that they lost 0-3. Immediately after Shahid Afridi was named the chief selector, he added three bowlers to the squad – Hamza, Dhahani and Sajid Khan.

Pakistan and New Zealand will hope for a reversal of fortune in the two-match Test series starting in Karachi from Monday after both were whitewashed 3-0 by England in their last series.

New Zealand were scuppered in England in May as the home team under head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes introduced the aggressive “Bazball" style of cricket that is revolutionising the sport.

The never-say-die style also saw England inflict a first-ever 3-0 series defeat on Pakistan this month.

Since then, the Pakistan Cricket Board has undergone a revamp, with Ramiz Raja removed as chairman and chief selector Mohammad Wasim sacked.

Here are some important details about the PAK vs NZ, 1st Test:

Where will PAK vs NZ 1st Test be played?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Where to catch the live action of PAK vs NZ 1st Test live on TV?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be telecasted LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of PAK vs NZ 1st Test live online?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Sony Liv App.

What time does PAK vs NZ 1st Test begin?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

