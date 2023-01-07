PAK vs NZ: 'Look He Is Wearing Glass, He Won't be Able to See Properly'-Naseem Shah Reveals Banter With Tim Southee In Dying Stages

Pakistan managed to hold onto a draw in the second and final Test match against New Zealand in Karachi, hence by saving the two-match series which ended 0-0. The hosts were in danger of losing the second match and with it the series as the score read 287/9. That was when Abrar Ahmed walked out to bat at eleven. It’s at this point Naseem Shah started to play games with New Zealand skipper Tim Southee.

Also Read: PAK v NZ: Sarfaraz Ahmed Leads Pakistan to Thrilling Draw With New Zealand

“When he was coming in, I told (Tim) Southee - look he’s wearing glasses, it’s so late, he won’t be able to see the ball properly. This is not fair. But he walked in with style, as if he was Imran Khan. I realized this guy has confidence,” revealed Naseem.

New Zealand took seven wickets on the final day and was within one more scalp of forcing a win.

No. 10 Naseem Shah and No. 11 Abrar Ahmed then held out against Bracewell and fellow spinner Ish Sodhi (2-59), with all 10 fielders around the bat, before bad light ended play with three overs left.

Abrar then reflected on how his partner Naseem boosted his confidence in their endeavour to get a favourable result for Pakistan.

ALSO READ | ‘We’re Slightly in a Different Stage’: Rahul Dravid Hints at Looking Beyond Kohli, Rohit in T20Is

“Naseem told me: ‘have belief in yourself. I have seen you in the nets. You bat well, especially against spinners’. He told me to face the leg-spinner since, being one myself, I can read the googly and flipper. He decided to play the off-spinner. That was our discussion,” shared Abrar.

A crucial stand in the final moments of Day 5⃣ ️ The last-wicket pair of Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed share how they went about their partnership #PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/2nBStxeEyX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 6, 2023

Sarfaraz Ahmed Leads Pakistan to Thrilling Draw

Sarfaraz Ahmed continued his red-hot form with a thrilling century to help Pakistan draw a nail-biting second and final test against New Zealand as the series ended 0-0 on Friday.

The 35-year-old Sarfaraz, who also struck half-centuries in his three previous innings after being recalled for the series following a near-four year absence, made 118 before the last-wicket pair hung on in dimming light for 21 balls to take Pakistan to 304-9, just 15 runs shy of its victory target.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here