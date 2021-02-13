- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
PAK vs SA, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming Online
Know when and where to watch PAK vs SA, 2nd T20I Live Streaming.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 13, 2021, 2:57 PM IST
T20I action continues as Pakistan (PAK) take on South Africa (SA) in the 2nd T20I fixture on Saturday, February 13. The PAK vs SA 2nd T20I match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.The hosts will aim to capitalise on their narrow three run win in the first T20I,couple of days ago. Mohammad Rizwan scored his maiden T20I century in the match to become second and only Pakistani player to score a century in all formats of the game. Rizwan’s unbeaten 104helped his side to post 169 runs on board. The visitors had an impressive start by their openers Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan, but it wasn’t enough to guide their inexperienced side to a win. The middle-order buckled and didn't give strong support for which they failed to chase down the modest total.
While Pakistan are clear favourites to win today's clash, however, South Africa will look to bounce back to give a good account of themselves in the upcoming fixture.
When will the Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd T20I start?
The 2nd T20I match will be played on February 13, 2021.
Where will the Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd T20I be played?
The 2nd T20I match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
When will the Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd T20I begin?
The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd T20I?
The three-match T20I series of South Africa’s tour of Pakistan 2021 will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD channels.
How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd T20I?
The live streaming can be watched on SonyLIV.
Pakistan vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs
Pakistan predicted team: Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali or Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir.
South Africa predicted team: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts or Jacques Synman, Heinrich Klaasen (C, WK), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking