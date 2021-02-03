PAK vs SA, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming Online

Pakistan defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the first Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. The hosts are leading the two-match Test series 1-0. It will be interesting to see how the two teams perform in the upcoming match that will begin from Thursday. The match will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan’s 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman Ali made his impressive Test debut in the first match and much is expected from him in the second match. Nauman claimed five-wickets in the second South African innings whereas batsman Fawad Alam scored a 109 in Pakistan's first innings. Pakistan did lose three wickets as they chased an 88-run target, but it did not create much of a hurdle for the team under their new captain Babar Azam.

South African team’s captain Quinton de Kock is certainly under pressure to win this crucial match.

When will Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd Test start?

The 2nd Test match will be played from February 4, 2021.

Where will the Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd Test be played?

The 2nd Test match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at Rawalpindi.

When will Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd Test begin?

The match will start airing at 10:30 am according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd Test?

The two-match Test series of South Africa’s tour of Pakistan 2021 will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd Test?

The live streaming for all matches can be watched on SonyLIV.

PAK vs SA, Pakistan Test squad: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.

PAK vs SA, South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.