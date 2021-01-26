PAK vs SA Dream 11 predictions South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021, Pakistan vs South Africa: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will start from January 26 and will go on till January 30. South Africa's tour of Pakistan 2021 includes two Tests and three T20Is. The two Test series are a part of the ICC World Test Championship. The second Test series has been scheduled between February 4 and February 8. The PAK vs SA, 1st Test, will be played in Karachi and the second will be held in Rawalpindi.

The PAK vs SA, 1st Test, Pakistan and South Africa will start from 10:30 AM IST on Tuesday, January 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

All matches of the South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021 will be telecast on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SONY LIV.

The 1st Test, Day 1, Pakistan vs South Africa match is on Tuesday January 26. The match will start from 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at National Stadium, Karachi.

PAK vs SA South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021 dream 11 prediction Pakistan vs South Africa captain: Babar Azam

PAK vs SA South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021 dream 11 prediction Pakistan vs South Africa vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

PAK vs SA South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021 dream 11 prediction Pakistan vs South Africa wicket keeper: Quinton de Kock

PAK vs SA South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021 dream 11 prediction Pakistan vs South Africa batsmen: Babar Azam, Faf du Plessis, Fawad Alam, Azhar Ali, Aiden Markram

PAK vs SA South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021 dream 11 prediction Pakistan vs South Africa all-rounders: George Linde

PAK vs SA South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021 dream 11 prediction Pakistan vs South Africa bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj

PAK vs SA South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021 Pakistan probable 11 against South Africa: Abid Ali, Imran Butt/Saud Shakeel, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi.

PAK vs SA South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021 South Africa probable 11 against Pakistan: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie Van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, , Quinton de Kock (C)(WK), George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla/Lungi Ngidi.

