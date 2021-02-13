PAK vs SA Dream11 Predictions, 2nd T20I, Pakistan vs South Africa: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips PAK vs SA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PAK vs SA Dream11 Best Picks / PAK vs SA Dream11 Captain / PAK vs SA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Pakistan (PAK) will square off againstSouth Africa (SA) on Saturday, February 13 in the second of the three-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 PM IST.

The hosts already have a 1-0 lead after winning a nail-biting first T20I encounter two days ago. Babar Azam’s men posted a total of 169 runs batting first. Mohammed Rizwan top scored with an unbeaten 104-run knock. While chasing, the visitors got a decent start by their openers, but the rest of the team didn’t stay longer to guide their side to a win. However, in the end, the Pretorian side fell short of just three runs to suffer a heart-breaking defeat.

The PAK vs SA 2nd T20I match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I, Pakistan vs South Africa: Live Streaming

The match can be telecasted live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels. While the live streaming will be available on Sony Sports' digital platform Sony LIV and also on TV apps like Jio TV and Airtel TV.

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I, Pakistan vs South Africa: Live Score / Scorecard

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I, Pakistan vs South Africa: Match Details

February 13 - 6:30 PM IST at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I, Dream11 team for Pakistan vs South Africa

Captain: Faheem Ashraf

Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen: Haider Ali, Babar Azam, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Faheem Ashraf,Shaheen Afridi

Bowlers: Lutho Sipamla, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I, Pakistan probable playing 11 against South Africa: Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali or Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir.

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I, South Africa probable playing 11 against Pakistan: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts or Jacques Synman, Heinrich Klaasen (C, WK), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla.