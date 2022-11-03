PAK vs SA: Rilee Rossouw Pulls Off a One-handed Stunner to End Ifthikar Ahmed's Ferrocious Knock - WATCH

Pakistan and South Africa locked horns in the Super 12 on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, pushing their chances for a semi-final berth. A victory for Proteas will take them directly to the next round of the tournament and ensure a disheartening exit for the men in green. The other way around will force them to fight again on Sunday to get a clearer picture.

Meanwhile, Rilee Rossouw showcased his terrific fielding skills towards the end of Pakistan innings. Actually, there were some electrifying scenes at the SCG as Pakistan opted to bat first. The misfiring opening pair of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan failed again which led to a troubled start. However, a game-changing partnership of 82 runs between Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed put the ball in Pakistan’s court.

The game turned more interesting after Shadab was caught by Tristan Stubbs and Pakistan’s tail began tumbling. Iftikhar tried to up the ante in the final over but fell prey to Kagiso Rabada off the very first delivery. The Pakistan batter hit it over long-on and the ball was about to clear the boundary, but Rossouw came into the picture and took a one-handed catch.

Apart from Shadab and Ifthikar, young batter Mohammad Haris left a deep impact with his quickfire cameo. He came into the side for the injured Fakhar Zaman and was playing only his second T20 international. He showed his intention immediately, smashing Kagiso Rabada for two huge sixes and a four.

He raced to 28 from 11 balls before being trapped lbw by Anrich Nortje with Pakistan 38-2. Pakistan looked low on confidence and they were rocked further when three runs later Shan Masood chipped a Nortje slower ball to Temba Bavuma at mid-off.

But Iftikhar and Nawaz rebuilt the Pakistan innings until wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi made the key breakthrough when he trapped Nawaz in front for 28. Iftikhar and Shadab then launched a magnificent counterattack — to the delight of the boisterous Pakistan fans — as a light drizzle started to fall over the SCG.

